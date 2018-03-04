Raman Singh foresees an India free of Congress

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to form the government in the Left bastion, Tripura, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday said that the country is walking towards Congress-free India



"The biggest part of the Tripura win is that BJP won with more than 50 per cent votes. We were successful in Nagaland as well. All this shows that people of the country want a Congress-mukt Bharat," Singh said.

He added, "This is showing the increasing support BJP is getting in North-East. In the past three years BJP has won in about 14 states, in five states there is NDA-led BJP government."

