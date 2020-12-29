Ramandeep Kaur, the new gen actress is going to appear in a song video for Zee Music Company, named "Dill Janiya" Sung by Raja Hasan and directed by C.K. The song video is expected to be released on 8th January, 2021 with co-actor Alan Kapoor.

It surely does take a lot of hustle to be on the top of the game. Nothing is ever served on a platter. One must push it to the limit. Today, we talk about Ramandeep Kaur, a passionate fresh talent in the media industry, who has embarked on her journey of success.

Born and brought up in Delhi, she has always been active with stage performing, ever since her school days. After pursuing Political Honours from a well reputed university, she moved on to make a career in acting. Despite of her family's lack of support, she never let that aspect affect her in any way. Instead, she stood strong, and chased her dreams.

She has been a part of a well-known Mumbai based theatre group by the name of Ekjute Group. A group owned by a well-known personality, Smt. Nadira Zahir Babbar. Apart from that, she has also been a part of FTC, a Sunil Shetty owned talent acquisition firm.

In an interview, she mentioned about her struggle in her early days in Mumbai. With time, she has managed to maintain her base strong enough.

She also got a role alongside Krushna Abhishek, a very well reputed comedian, in the movie "Time Nahi Hai". She will also be performing a role in an upcoming web series, which is expected to roll out in 2021.

Ramandeep also mentioned that, she wishes to be a successful model, actor and a producer of films and series in the future. She wants her fans to look up to her, and be a role model for them.

It is true, that if one is determined to follow their dreams, nothing can stop them. For none of the secrets of success work, unless you do.

