Rambo Rajkumar's daughters made Taapsee Pannu do the 'bhangra'

For Kundali, a song in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, Navadevi and Navalakshmi, daughters of Rambo Rajkumar, choreographed a complete bhangra number for Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu's 'bhangra' number in Manmarziyan has been choreographed by Navadevi and Navalakshmi, daughters of Rambo Rajkumar, one of the leading stunt masters in south Indian films. For Kundali, a song in Manmarziyan, the two south Indian sisters choreographed a complete bhangra number.

Taapsee was pleasantly surprised when the film's director Anurag Kashyap told her that he had found choreographers from the south for the song.

"I almost didn't believe him when he told me this first. I thought he was joking. Until one day I turned up at the rehearsal and realised he wasn't. He wanted a new take on a sangeet number. Punjabi sangeet numbers are done to death in our films and he thought getting new choreographers who are not of the same background as the song and flavour of the film might just get in something refreshing," she said in a statement.

The combination worked. "The song is beautiful and the peppy choreography these two girls added to it makes it fresh and exciting to watch. It's the first time Anurag has a proper lip-sync dancing number in his film, so expect something unique for sure," Taapsee added.

"Manmarziyan" also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film shares a story of love triangle between Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, where everything is complicated because of the people! Taapsee Pannu, who is portraying the role of a rebel girl in love, Rumi, falls for a commitment-phobic boy Vicky, played by none other than Vicky Kaushal.

This will be the first time Taapsee is acting with Junior Bachchan, who has worked on Pink with Senior Bachchan and will soon be seen sharing screen space with him yet again in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla.

