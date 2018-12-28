Ramcharan has the sweetest gesture for Kiara Advani; throws a Christmas bash for her

regional-cinema

Ramcharan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni are known for throwing the best house parties and very graciously threw one for Kiara Advani

As the festive season rings in, the celebration mode for our B-town stars have already begun. Despite the extravaganza, Kiara Advani is still away from home in Hyderabad shooting for her film Vinaya Vidheya Rama with Ramcharan, missing out on the festive vibe. However, her sweetest co-star Ramcharan made sure that Kiara feels home away from home. The south sensation, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni are known for throwing the best house parties and very graciously threw one for Kiara.

The party was attended by who's who of the south industry. NTR, Namrata Shirodkar, Akhil Akkineni, Divya Bhupal and the others. The part went on till wee hours and the entire squad posed and celebrated the festive season.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is an upcoming Telugu action film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the latter made her debut in Tollywood with Bharat Ane Nenu, opposite Mahesh Babu. The movie is slated to release on 10th January, 2019.

