Ramdas Athawale regrets fuel price remark

national

Ramdas Athawale, a BJP ally and Union minister of state for social justice, said he understood people were affected by the rising fuel prices

Ramdas Athawale

Under fire for his comments that the rise in petrol and diesel prices don't bother him as he is a minister, Ramdas Athawale on Sunday regretted his remarks and said he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the common man.

Athawale, a BJP ally and Union minister of state for social justice, said he understood people were affected by the rising fuel prices. Athawale made the controversial remarks at a press conference at Jaipur on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever