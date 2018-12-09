Ramdas Athawale to meet Devendra Fadnavis over attack, cries conspiracy

national

Athawale was slapped by the worker of his party's youth wing Pravin Gosavi on Saturday night during an event in Ambarnath city

Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale, who was slapped by a man on Saturday, has said that someone furious and jealous of his growing popularity might have conspired against him.

Athawale was slapped by the worker of his party's youth wing Pravin Gosavi on Saturday night during an event in Ambarnath city here. Following the incident, Gosavi was thrashed by the public and later detained by the police.

Union Minister will meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later today and sought an investigation into the matter. "I'm a popular leader, this might have been done at the behest of someone who is angry over something. Security arrangement there wasn't adequate. I'll meet Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) over this incident. It should be investigated," he told the media.

"I have no enmity with anyone. I am a popular leader and probably someone angry with me might have connived to get this done," he added.

Athawale also expressed disappointment over the inadequate security measures provided to him during the event and said, "There was no adequate security by the police at the event that was organised yesterday. While I was going to sit in my vehicle even then I wasn't provided security by the concerned police station."

"This incident must be enquired from every possible angle. I request my party workers to maintain peace and should not indulge in any such activity that would create law and order problem."

Meanwhile, Members of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) have called for a statewide bandh today (December 9) to protest against the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates