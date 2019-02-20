Ramesh Chennithala's son calls off wedding reception following death of 2 Youth Cong workers

Published: Feb 20, 2019, 17:23 IST | ANI

Rohit and Sreeja, who got married on February 17, took a collective decision to donate the money which was to be spent on the wedding to the sister of one of the slain workers, the Congress leader added.

Ramesh Chennithala's son calls off wedding reception following death of 2 Youth Cong workers
Pic courtesy/ ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said his son has called off his wedding reception in the wake of the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district.

Rohit and Sreeja, who got married on February 17, took a collective decision to donate the money which was to be spent on the wedding to the sister of one of the slain workers, the Congress leader added.

Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said, "We took this decision together. I was very happy that my son first thought about it. It shows that he is very compassionate for the people. Everyone is sad and it is not the right time for a celebration. The shock and anguish of the twin murders are still inflicted in everybody's mind here."

Meanwhile, the groom said: "The brutal murders took place on the day of our marriage so we decided not to celebrate it. At first, I spoke to my wife regarding the same and then we discussed with our families." Sarath Lal and Kripesh were hacked to death on February 17 in Kasaragod. The police have arrested three people in connection with the murder so far, including a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

thiruvananthapuramkeralacongresscommunist party of indianational newsmurder case

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: Cop smashes liquor bottles in a bar open till 3 am

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK