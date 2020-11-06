Ramesh Powar not called for Mumbai coach job interview

The Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) headed by Lalchand Rajput with fellow ex-captains Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe as members, has decided not to call Ramesh Powar for an interview for the Mumbai senior team's coach job.

The former India off-spinner had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to grant him an opportunity to appear before the CIC for an interview. The interview process for the coach was completed on September 14, but the MCA is yet to make any appointments.

It is understood that even former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla was keen to appear before the CIC to stand a chance for the job. Meanwhile, the CIC on Friday is set to interview selectors before going ahead with the appointments for various age-group teams for the upcoming season.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently hinted at plans to start the domestic season once the IPL is completed. The MCA has put an age cap of 70 for selectors.

