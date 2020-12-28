Ramesh Powar relieved as MCA revokes 'ban'

Former India and Mumbai off-spinner Ramesh Powar has become eligible to take up coaching assignments once again after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) revoked his ban during its Annual General Meeting at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"Actually it was not a ban. That resolution says that we should not consider him [Powar] for further assignment. There was no ban on him as such. That was only a rumour. It was a misunderstanding. Now, we passed a resolution that he will be considered for future assignments, if he is interested," MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told mid-day on Sunday.

Powar was banned by the previous MCA administration for quitting his job mid-season as bowling coach at the MCA's Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex. In 2018, he lost out on the Mumbai senior team coach's job despite being the Karsan Ghavri-led Cricket Improvement Committee's first choice.

Last month, mid-day reported that Powar had requested the MCA Apex Council to change the earlier managing committee's decision and revoke his ban.

Powar, who attended the MCA AGM yesterday, said that he was relieved to have his ban revoked. "My heart and soul is only with Mumbai cricket and I'm available to serve it at all times," said Powar, who represented the country in two Tests and 31 ODIs.

Meanwhile, the AGM referred its proposed resolutions, including resolutions to amend the voting rights of its international cricketers, to the Special Annual General Meeting.

