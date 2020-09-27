Ramesh Powar requests MCA for Mumbai coach's job

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has thrown his hat in the ring for Mumbai coach's job. Powar, whose contract was not renewed by the BCCI recently as National Cricket Academy's spin coach, wrote an email to the MCA president Dr Vijay Patil and secretary Sanjay Naik on Saturday requesting to appear before the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) for an interview.

It is not yet ascertained whether the MCA will grant an opportunity to Powar to appear for an interview as the process for coach selection is already completed by the CIC. On September 14, the CIC, headed by Lalchand Rajput, had interviewed all 24 shortlisted candidates for the coach's job for various Mumbai teams.

In fact, CIC is expected to make final announcement of coaches and selectora for the upcoming season in this week. Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs, was the national women's team coach and has had a stint with the MCA indoor academy at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in the past.

Powar had applied for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team coach in 2018. Sulakshan Kulkarni, Mumbai's former Ranji Trophy-winning coach, is the frontrunner for the Mumbai coach job. Former India pacer Salil Ankola is also in the race along with Amit Pagnis, who was the Mumbai U-23 coach last year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news