Ramesh Powar unsure of applying for coach's job post Mithali Raj fiasco

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday initiated the process to appoint a head coach for the women's cricket team after Ramesh Powar's interim contract ended on November 30. Although there was a provision in his contract for a one-year extension, the controversy between Powar and senior player Mithali Raj after the ICC World T20 semi-final exit has forced the BCCI to start afresh.

Sources close to Powar indicated on Saturday that the former India off-spinner has not yet decided whether to apply for the top job. "He hasn't decided yet. It all depends on how the next few weeks goes," the source told mid-day on Saturday. The deadline to apply for the coach's job is December 14 (by 5pm). It will be a two-year term and the applicant should have represented India or any other country at the international level. The applicant can also be a 'C' certified coach and should have played a minimum of 50 first-class games or should have one-season coaching experience of an international team or a T20 franchise for two seasons. The interview of the shortlisted candidates will be held on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters.

The Indian women's cricket team, led by veteran batswoman Raj, are scheduled to travel to New Zealand for an ODI series in January. It is learnt that the issues between Powar and Raj are not irreparable. "If both parties sit across the table, it can be solved. Both are mature individuals and if the betterment of Indian cricket is their main objective, then no issue is too big to resolve," the source said.

