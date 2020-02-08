Ramleela actors from Prayagraj roped in for Dil Jaise Dhadke..Dhakadne Do

Star Plus' upcoming show 'Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do' has roused interest amongst television audiences all over. Created by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and produced & directed by Guroudev Bhalla, the show promises to wow viewers with its engaging storyline. Featuring the child actors, debutant Jared Albert Savaille and Hirva Trivedi respectively, the show revolves around two children whose souls have been damned by destiny and in spite of their bond being unadulterated, their love does not find salvation. Will Devguru's faith in Devi overturn Yug and Iti's innocent world?

A few days ago, an interesting video of Yug aka Jared presenting a rap song on Ramleela has been shared on social media by the makers. The video has racked up a fantastic number of views owing to its creative presentation and Jared exhibiting his rapping prowess. But what's more interesting for the viewers is the makers of the show have roped in real actors from the Ramleela troupe, Prayagraj in order to make the visuals more authentic.

Sharing their experience, the makers of the show said, "Firstly, it was an amazing experience to shoot a Ramleela rap for the show. Moreover, getting such talented actors on board was a cherry on the top for us as these actors added more authenticity to the visual experience. Additionally, these actors' hail from Prayagraj and are associated with the real Ramleela troupe. They have been performing Ramleela across many states and their immense knowledge around the literature has helped us as well. I hope the audiences connect with the authenticity of the hardworking actors from Prayagraj."

Well, we can't wait to watch the real actors of Ramleela troupe on-screen!

