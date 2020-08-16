Ramp up your dampened adventure spirits with these high-octane reality game shows

The allowance of limited outdoor activities in our country comes as a major boost for us adventure bugs who cannot wait to return to nature. As we look forward to feeling the dopamine rush from thrilling expeditions, we often find ourselves questioning if the will and energy to partake in our favourite sports & activities still remains within us after being through the 5-month lockdown.

While it may take a little while for muscle memory to restore our ability to perform the high octane hobbies, we bring to you our pick of 5 thrilling reality game shows across Netflix, Voot Select, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video that will lift you off your seats and revive your energy to begin your outdoor adventures yet again.

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Challenge: Total Madness is amongst the world's top reality shows that challenge not only the physical endurance of the competitors but also their character and willingness to remain undeterred through the series to achieve their goal. From vehicular drifts to jumping off helicopters and trekking in the severe weather conditions, the tasks per episode of this series will send you straight into a frenzy and see you packing for your next sporting adventure. The theme of a show combines drama and adventure which makes it a favourite amongst youth worldwide. Season 35 of The Challenge: Total Madness release on 14th August 2020 with all episodes dropping only on Voot Select.

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster is Netflix India's treat to fitness enthusiasts seeking their next adventurous task. The show features elite athletes from the U.S. and other countries compete for cash prizes, individual glory, and national pride. The dazzling sets surrounding the show make it a compelling watch while the obstacles faced during each round is certain to leave your eyes wide open. The series will inspire you to take up a fitness regime if you already haven't. For those who have, we suggest you watch Ultimate Beastmaster for inspiration and then take part in Chapter 2 (Running) of India's biggest fitness challenge – Devils Circuit taking place on 16th August 2020.

World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

The title of this show is on par with the expectation from it. The World's Toughest Race by Amazon Prime Video takes us to Fiji for an epic adventure race as 66 teams face off against one another through the most challenging tasks. Bear Grylls hosts the 11-day expedition that pushes competitors to their physical and emotional limits. If you want to get a virtual idea of just how harsh trekking amidst nature can be, we suggest you tune in to the show that features competitors in gruelling expeditions and showcases the willpower and mindset needed to survive in the open.

Remote Survival

Remote Survival showcases the journey of two people with no prior experience in the desert who are thrown into the harshest conditions with their lives in the hands of two survivalists Alex Coker and Cliff Hodges. What works well for this show is the decision making of each task as the competitors must make a quick call whether to trust their own instincts or side with the experts. The Desert is no man's land and this series lays emphasis on just why that is. Don't be surprised if this series sends you immediately packing for your next challenge. While it is tempting, we suggest you be wary of what lies ahead.

The Calling

A travel and food scholarship? Sounds like a dream come true! But it won't be easy for contestants - Gaurav, Atmaj and Preethi as The Calling will put them through tests of fitness, emotional quotient and instinct awareness. Is friendship more important at the end of the day for the contestants or is it pursuing their dreams? The storyline, the exotic destinations and culinary delight of the show make it a great watch and will have you quit being the couch potato.

Get, Set, Go! Bring back the energetic vibes and inquisitive ideas to explore the outdoors with these competitive reality shows available on Netflix, Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.

