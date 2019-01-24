Rampaging Rafa Nadal to face Federer-conqueror Tsitsipas

tennis

But first he has to tame the rampaging bull that is the Spanish World No. 2 Nadal, who has blasted through the draw without dropping a set as he chases his own slice of history

Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The vast experience of Rafael Nadal meets the exciting youth of Stefanos Tsitsipas in a fascinating first men's semi-final at the Australian Open today.

Tsitsipas, 20, with all the gifts, pulled off the win of his life to knock out Roger Federer in four sets in the Last 16. The 14th seed Tsitsipas has already etched his name in Greece's sporting pantheon by becoming the first player from his country — man or woman — to reach the semi-final of a Slam.

The NextGen Finals champion will continue his ascent to Greek god-like status if, aged 20 years 170 days, he becomes the youngest major finalist since Novak Djokovic (20 years, 112 days) at the 2007 US Open.

Victory for Nadal in his sixth Australian Open semi-final would keep him on course to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice in the Open era. Tsitsipas has lost both of his previous meetings with Nadal.

