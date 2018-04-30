Rampant Nadal cruises to 11th Barcelona title

It was World No. 1 Nadal's 55th career claycourt title while he also extended his winning streak on the surface to 46 consecutive sets



Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1 in the Barcelona Open final yesterday. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal won his 11th Barcelona title yesterday when he breezed past Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1 in the final. It was World No. 1 Nadal's 55th career claycourt title while he also extended his winning streak on the surface to 46 consecutive sets.

The Spaniard won his 11th Monte Carlo Masters last weekend also without dropping a set. Yesterday's victory reinforced his status as the overwhelming favourite to lift the French Open for an 11th time in June. Nadal now has 77 titles overall while his career clay-court match record stands at 401 wins against just 35 defeats.

The win was greeted by ticker-tape and a video review of all his titles on the centre court in Barcelona which now bears his name. "It's really emotional to see that video. I never dreamed of having a career like this," said the 16-time Grand Slam title winner.

