Rampur admin seeks to recover Rs 25 lakh from 28 protesters

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, writer-activist Arundhati Roy and economist Arun Kumar during an anti-CAA protest at Delhi University on Wednesday; Roy said the National Population Register will serve as a database for NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses. Pic/PTI

Rampur: The district administration has issued notices to 28 people "identified for violence" during last week's anti-citizenship law protests here, asking them to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property, officials said on Wednesday. The notices were issued on Tuesday after damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh was assessed across the district, they said. "Notices have been issued to 28 people who have been identified for violence during the protests. They have been given seven days' time to respond why action should not be taken against them, failing which, proceedings will be initiated to recover money from them for destruction of public and private property," District Magistrate Aunjaneya Singh said.

A 22-year-old man died of a bullet injury in Rampur on Saturday during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched, officials said. So far 33 people have been arrested and more than 150 identified in connection with the violence in Rampur, the police said.

Gorakhpur police, too, have sent notice to 33 people allegedly involved in violence during the protests on Friday. FIRs against 1,000 unidentified persons have also been registered. Police have pasted the pictures of people involved in violence and announced that the informers will be awarded. So far 26 people have been sent to jail and several others have been picked up on the basis of photos released by police.

Notices are being served to those offenders who have either fled homes or are untraceable, police officials said. "The accused persons have been asked to reach police station through notice to clear their stand by Thursday. In case they failed to appear, their property may be attached," CO (Kotwali) VP Singh said. Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had broken out in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving at least 17 people dead and moveable and immoveable assets damaged, mostly in arson.

Several parts of the country have also been witnessing protests against the Act and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed those who damaged public property during the protests in Uttar Pradesh. Modi said he wanted to tell those who damaged public property "not to forget that rights and duties go hand in hand". He was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday.

