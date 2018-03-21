Ramraje Nimbalkar directs government to suspend Navi Mumbai police chief, deputy

Patil argued that Nagrale should be suspended because he had asked his deputy to book the sitting legislator despite having no powers to do so



The chairman of the legislative council Ramraje Nimbalkar has directed the government to suspend Navi Mumbai police chief Hemant Nagrale and his deputy Tushar Doshi, both IPS officers, for registering an offence against one of the directors of the Raigad District Cooperative Bank in a loan recovery case. The complainant, MLC Jayant Patil, is one of the bank directors booked in the case.

Patil argued that Nagrale should be suspended because he had asked his deputy to book the sitting legislator despite having no powers to do so. He said the DCP should also be suspended for following the incorrect orders of his boss.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, follows the chairman's directive. Patil told mid-day that MoS (Home) Ranjit Patil had assured that the chairman's directives would be followed.

"The entire house was in favour of the action suggested by the chairman because it felt that the CP and DCP were wrong in discharging their duty," he said. IPS circles are annoyed with the chairman's directive, saying the officers were well within their powers under the criminal law procedure. "There is no need to seek permission of the House. We just need to intimate the presiding officers about action taken," said a senior IPS officer.

