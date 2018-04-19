Ramvilas Paswan: Hostels of SC, ST, OBC to get 15kg grains at BPL rates

The OBC students would include the OBCs among the minorities, the Union food and public distribution minister said

Union minister Ramvilas Paswan on Thursday claims that all hostels having a minimum of two-thirds of students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Bihar will get 15 kg of grains at BPL rates.

The OBC students would include the OBCs among the minorities, the Union food and public distribution minister said. The scheme would be extended to other states also.

"This is a historic decision. I have written letters to all the chief ministers asking them to send the list of beneficiaries," Paswan said.

The Bihar chief minister had demanded allocation of grains at BPL rate for these categories on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 at a function here.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates