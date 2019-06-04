Ramzan 2019: Twitterati celebrates with zeal

national

During the month of Ramzan, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk

Two cannon shots ring out across the vast courtyard of the Jama Masjid and the crowded streets beyond, signalling an end to a long, hot day of fasting and the beginning of some feasting with family and friends. But Ramzan means a lot more for those who don't drink or eat from sunrise to sunset, observing the 'roza' for the entire month until Eid. As the day ends and dusk falls over the area, there's a momentary silence as thousands of 'rozedaar' gathered in the courtyard of one of Asia's biggest mosques begin the ritual of the evening namaz.

And then it's time to open the sherbet bottles, to ladle out fruit salad and hand out plates of dates, the chatter building up as plans for Eid just a few days away this week get firmed up. After the namaz of Maghrib, the crowd starts to trickle out in the streets, famous for its kababs, roasted chicken, biryani and other Indian-Mughlai delicacies. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this auspicious day and shower wishes on all the people observing Roza.

I congratulate each and every moslem upon successfully concluding this Ramathan. May every blossom in the garden of life bright your Eid with joy and fill your days with the sweet fragrance of happiness.

A happy Eid dayð#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/GZBiRTbDE9 — Kateregga Juliusðºð¬ (@KatereggaKj) June 4, 2019

Wishing all those celebrating the end of Ramadan a joyful Eid al-Fitr #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/c1EWGNR3bH — Richmond Taxis (@RichmondTaxis) June 4, 2019

Just want to wish all of my Muslim followers a happy Eid Mubarak. I hope you all have a happy & blessed day with your family & friends. #EidMubarak. pic.twitter.com/jEbT4D0EHf — Ryan. ð´ (@Vintage_Utd) June 4, 2019

May this Eid bring Fun ,

Happiness, Endless Blessings,

and love #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/NWj35oV0ot — Sirajee Brinto (@SirajeeBrinto) June 4, 2019

I pray you all have a wonderfull eid with your loved ones! Have a blessed ramadan ! â£ï¸ #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/7sHedYexd3 — à¼SÇà¼ à¼»ð¹à¼º (@S_cicek_S) June 4, 2019

