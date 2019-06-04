Ramzan 2019: Twitterati celebrates with zeal
During the month of Ramzan, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk
Two cannon shots ring out across the vast courtyard of the Jama Masjid and the crowded streets beyond, signalling an end to a long, hot day of fasting and the beginning of some feasting with family and friends. But Ramzan means a lot more for those who don't drink or eat from sunrise to sunset, observing the 'roza' for the entire month until Eid. As the day ends and dusk falls over the area, there's a momentary silence as thousands of 'rozedaar' gathered in the courtyard of one of Asia's biggest mosques begin the ritual of the evening namaz.
And then it's time to open the sherbet bottles, to ladle out fruit salad and hand out plates of dates, the chatter building up as plans for Eid just a few days away this week get firmed up. After the namaz of Maghrib, the crowd starts to trickle out in the streets, famous for its kababs, roasted chicken, biryani and other Indian-Mughlai delicacies. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this auspicious day and shower wishes on all the people observing Roza.
I congratulate each and every moslem upon successfully concluding this Ramathan. May every blossom in the garden of life bright your Eid with joy and fill your days with the sweet fragrance of happiness.— Kateregga Juliusðºð¬ (@KatereggaKj) June 4, 2019
A happy Eid dayð#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/GZBiRTbDE9
Wishing all those celebrating the end of Ramadan a joyful Eid al-Fitr #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/c1EWGNR3bH— Richmond Taxis (@RichmondTaxis) June 4, 2019
Wish everyone in the whole world a #eidmubarak ð¥°ðð¼#blessedeid ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/x1hn7pmWrS— Maher Zain (@MaherZain) June 4, 2019
Wish you all a happy #Eidmubarak .... pic.twitter.com/kjo02HkA2n— Shaheen_Alathayil (@shane_mma) June 4, 2019
Just want to wish all of my Muslim followers a happy Eid Mubarak. I hope you all have a happy & blessed day with your family & friends. #EidMubarak. pic.twitter.com/jEbT4D0EHf— Ryan. ð´ (@Vintage_Utd) June 4, 2019
May this Eid bring Fun ,— Sirajee Brinto (@SirajeeBrinto) June 4, 2019
Happiness, Endless Blessings,
and love #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/NWj35oV0ot
I pray you all have a wonderfull eid with your loved ones! Have a blessed ramadan ! â£ï¸ #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/7sHedYexd3— à¼SÇà¼ à¼»ð¹à¼º (@S_cicek_S) June 4, 2019
Wishing all those celebrating today happy Eid-al-Fitr#EidMubarak #EidalFitr pic.twitter.com/QHYJYLkXBZ— Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) June 4, 2019
During the month of Ramzan, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with Iftar in the evening.
Top Stories of the day
- Mumbai: 14-year-old girl leaves home with Rs 5,000 to meet Tik Tok star in Nepal
- Mumbai Crime: Borivli businessman held for raping 19-year-old woman in flat
- Mumbai: One dead, two injured as two cars collide near Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Plant twice the number, or pay up for new trees, Badlapur man who hacked 860 trees told
- Mumbai: 16-storey apartments to accommodate 28,000 civic cleaners
- No more sea view south Mumbai home for the guard from Govandi
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime Branch wants custody of three accused doctors in Payal Tadvi case
- Maharashtra is fifth worst in ragging cases; 10 pc ragging complaints over caste-based harassment
- Declare internal assessment marks, state board tells junior colleges
- Make Marathi compulsory in schools, political parties say
- Mumbai: Auto crackdown nets RTO record revenue
- Rules to regulate babus' conduct on new media?
- After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan to start shooting for Kick 2
- Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport
- Ali Abbas Zafar: Didn't alter script for Katrina
- Taapsee Pannu: Don't feel like an insider, don't wish to be one
- Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special token from a young fan
- Konkona Sensharma's date with the queer community
- Telly tattle: Faisal Khan takes up gymnastics; Kinshuk Vaidya's next based on Sairaat
- Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with family clicked in Bandra
- Juhu spotted: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's outing with twins and Nisha is too cute
- Katrina Kaif's candid photos: Transformation from Boom to Bharat
- mid-day exclusive: Ajinkya Rahane to watch IND vs SA from his hotel balcony
- World Cup 2019: A hat-trick of opener hundreds beckons Virat Kohli
- World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Mueller roots for Virat Kohli
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel