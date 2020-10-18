Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj share an adorable picture from their honeymoon

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot earlier in August and it was one of the only weddings to happen during the lockdown. The actor's fans couldn't contain their excitement and he was also congratulated by his colleagues and friends from the industry. The wife has now taken to her Instagram account and shared a selfie with Rana from their honeymoon and the same picture was shared by the actor.

Have a look at the picture right here:

In a candid chat with Neha Dhupia on season 5 of her show JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha, Rana Daggubati opened up about his wedding with Miheeka Bajaj and how everything worked out for the best. Sharing his love story, he said, "I have known her for a very long time because my sister and she went to school together. So, I've known her pretty much all my life and there's only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown and I said, okay, this is right and that's about it. So, when good things happen, I don't question too much (sic)."

Rana and Miheeka tied the knot at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad, on August 8, 2020. Talking about getting married in a film studio, Rana said, "There was no filming happening anywhere. Obviously, because in a time like COVID, and the way we are right now, there's social distancing, there's least number of people, so a studio is the only place where you have a place, right? Everybody thought it was a great idea. It was five minutes from my house. Only two friends of mine were at the wedding. So, there were like 30 people, I think less than that. Everyone was tested and then it was like a huge lawn where only thirty people were present, so it was fine."

