Rana Daggubati announces his wedding date with Miheeka Bajaj
In a recent interview, actor Rana Daggubati finally spilled the beans on his wedding date with Miheeka Bajaj and also spoke about why this is the best time for him to get married!
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had taken to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their engagement and it surprised all of the actor's fans. And ever since then, they both have been sharing their pictures on social media and the couple indeed looks lovely together.
A lot of speculations were being made about their wedding date and in a recent interview, Rana Daggubati finally spilled the beans on the date when the couple will tie the knot. He revealed, "I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it's been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It's been pretty awesome." He revealed while speaking to India Today.
Talking about his fiancée and why he feels this is the right time for him to get married, this is what the Baahubali star had to say, "I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. My fiancé Miheeka lives 3 km away from my house and we're in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don't question it when things are going correctly. She's lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another."
And in an interview two months back with The Indian Express, Daggubati had spoken about how it felt after meeting Bajaj. He stated, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner."
He also went on to talk about his family's read reaction and said, "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."
On the work front, Daggubati was gearing up for Haathi Mere Saathi which was all set to release this year on April 2 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the global lockdown. He has been a part of films like Housefull 4, Baahubali, Baby, Dum Maaro Dum, Department, and The Ghazi Attack.
Baahubali star Rana Daggubati surprised everyone by announcing his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj via social media on May 12, amid lockdown. On May 21, the couple made it official with a Roka ceremony. The couple is set to tie the knot of August 8, 2020. Miheeka recently shared a series of pictures from a pre-wedding function on her social media. She looked beautiful and elegant in her mint-green lehenga designed by Jayanti Reddy. All pictures courtesy/Miheeka Bajaj and Krsala's Instagram accounts
Miheeka Bajaj looked elegant and ethereal in her traditional attire as she posed for the photos, which she shared on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Special thanks for the make up! @makeupartisttamanna For the clothes @jayantireddylabel For the jewellery @krsalajewellery For the photography @rohan.foto [sic]"
A host of celebrities were quick to comment on her posts. Samantha wrote, 'Beauty' with a heart emoticon. Karan Tacker wrote, "Looking pretty mika! [sic]." Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared three heart emoticons!
Miheeka Bajaj shared another post of her posing in the backdrop of stairs and wrote, "The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special! [sic]"
The leading jewellery brand took to their Instagram account to share few pictures of the bride-to-be and wrote, "Miheeka Bajaj wears an elegant Jadau mala encrusted with polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines crafted in 18kt gold. Her traditional jadau maang tikka is designed with specially cut rubies and polkis, and the Jadau tips are embedded with polkis and round pink tourmalines. An intricate Jadau Bracelet with polkis set in 22kt gold gracefully rests on her hand."
Rana when asked about Miheeka and what made him think she was the one for him, he said, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner."
In picture: Miheeka Bajaj and Sasha Rawal Bajaj at the pre-wedding function.
Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu in an interview has revealed that his son and Miheeka will tie the knot on August 8 this year. The members of both the families would attend the ceremony and it would be held following the guidelines issued by the government owning to the Coronavirus pandemic.
In picture: Miheeka Bajaj her pre-wedding function.
Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj shared a series of pictures from a pre-wedding function, and she looked beautiful and elegant. Take a look
