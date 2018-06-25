Rana Daggubati facing blood pressure issues

It is said that the Baahubali actor, who has not been keeping well for a while, was seeking treatment abroad

Rana Daggubati

There has been chatter about Rana Daggubati's health. It is said that the Baahubali actor, who has not been keeping well for a while, was seeking treatment abroad. Yesterday, he took to Twitter to clear the air.

Rana Daggubati wrote, "Hearing lots of strange things about my health. I'm fine guys... just some BP-based issues I'm addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon. Thanks for the concern and love but don't speculate it's my health not yours (sic)." Rumours were rife that the actor was going in for a kidney transplant in Singapore.

Rana's upcoming project includes a biopic on the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, an acclaimed and hugely popular Telugu actor-filmmaker who broke into politics and went on to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was widely known as NTR. Rana is likely to be playing NTR's son-in-law and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Rana will also be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, the animal drama featuring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin, has completed its second schedule. The Eros International's movie is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages, read a statement to IANS.

