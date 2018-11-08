Rana Daggubati: I would love to play a superhero

regional-cinema

During a recent media interaction, Rana Daggubati, citing the example of international superheroes such as Hulk and Thanos, said that playing the role of a superhero is giving the audience a different experience altogether

Rana Daggubati, who is best known for his performance as antagonist Bhallal Deva in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series, wishes to do an Indian superhero film. During a recent media interaction, the actor, citing the example of international superheroes such as Hulk and Thanos, said that playing the role of a superhero is giving the audience a different experience altogether.

He said, "I would love to do something similar in the Indian space. Being a superhero is an experience that you give to the audience. The reason why the Hulk and Thanos are big characters is because once you go to theatres, you enter that world... created by the filmmakers."

Daggubati, who had dubbed for the Telugu version of the Hollywood superhero film, Avengers: Infinity War, was asked if he wishes to do an Indian superhero film. The actor had a hilarious response and said, "I did one called Baahubali." He added, "That's a superhero for you."

Earlier, he had compared Baahubali to Star Wars. "Baahubali has done to Indian cinema what Star Wars has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now." Daggubati is currently filming NTR's biopic in which he plays the role of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4.

