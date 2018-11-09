Rana Daggubati launches first look of Next Enti

regional-cinema

Rana Daggubati launched the first official poster of actress Tamannaah starrer Telugu film Next Enti

Actor Rana Daggubati on Friday launched the first official poster of actress Tamannaah starrer Telugu film Next Enti. "Happy to be launching the first look of 'Next Enti'. All the best..," Daggubati wrote on Instagram while unveiling the first look of the film.

Through the posters, the film is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Being helmed by Bollywood director Kunal Kohli, Next Enti also stars actors Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep in the lead roles. Talking about his experience working with Tamannah, Kunal, who is making his debut in Telugu film industry, tweeted: "What a pleasure working with you Tamannaah. You made this film and your character come alive like only you could."

Produced by Raina Joshi and Akshai Puri, Next Enti is reported to release this December.

