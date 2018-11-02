Rana Daggubati starts shooting for Housefull 4

bollywood

Rana Daggubati who has replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar in Housefull 4, has started shooting for the film.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who has replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar in "Housefull 4", has started shooting for the film. Rana on Friday tweeted: "Heading to the sets of 'Housefull 4'. Shooting in Mumbai after a very long time!"

Heading to the sets of Housefull 4. Shooting in Mumbai after a very long time!! — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) 2 November 2018

The 33-year-old actor replaced Nana after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. "Nanasaheb do not want any inconvenience caused to anyone and hence in the backdrop of false accusations levelled against him he thought it fit to distance himself with the ongoing project of 'Housefull 4'," Malhar, son of Patekar, had said in a statement.

Patekar has denied the allegations levelled by Dutta. Dutta's revelations have sparked what media is terming as India's #MeToo movement, where journalists, actors and professionals have taken to social media to talk about workplace harassment.

Housefull 4 has been dogged by controversy. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. Sajid had said that he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations. "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. Request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out," he said.

He has been replaced by Farhad Samji. The film is being currently shot in Mumbai and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

