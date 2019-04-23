Rana Daggubati: Telugu cinema's storytelling in its best time

regional-cinema

Rana Daggubati lauded's actor Nani's performance in the sports drama Jersey

Rana Daggubati

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati has praised the Telugu film industry and said it is in its best form and time. Rana tweeted on Monday, "Telugu cinema's storytelling in its best time! 'Jersey' what a simple, beautiful story told with excellent craftsmanship." Telugu film Jersey is the story of a middle-aged cricketer whose career failed to take off and is under pressure to give up on his dream.

Earlier, Rana who has acted in Telugu films like Arrambam and Dongaata, lauded actor Nani's performance in the sports drama. "Nani you, my friend, are the amongst the country's best! Shraddha Srinath watched you with moist eyes. You were excellent. Satyaraj Garu awesome, always!" he had tweeted. Nani replied: "You are a true fan of cinema. I knew you will love it. Thank you."

Telugu cinema’s storytelling in its best time!! #Jersey what a simple beautiful told with excellent craftsmanship. #Gautham you your cast and crew have knocked it out the park. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 21, 2019

You are a true fan of cinema babai .. I knew you will love it .. thank you ð¤ — Nani (@NameisNani) April 22, 2019

Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Suryadevara Naga. Rana in an earlier interview when asked about his journey as an actor, the actor told IANS over e-mail: "I love acting and it's part of what I do and know. I am truly passionate about the art of acting. I started working when I was 17 and since then I have tried my hand at visual effects, acting, producing films and entrepreneurial roles. I've loved the art of storytelling and movies allow me to do so."

Also read: Rana Daggubati: I'm passionate about acting

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS