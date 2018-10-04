Rana Daggubati to help aspiring filmmakers, writers

bollywood

Rana Daggubati will mentor the team and overlook the complete process of taking the right stories, to the right place at the right time

Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati will mentor a team that will help aspiring filmmakers and writers develop their ideas into workable scripts that can be taken to producers and actors. KWAN Entertainment has joined hands with Rana's Suresh Productions to introduce a specialised division - KWAN South - as an entertainment marketplace with a regional focus.

KWAN South has put together the Literature team or the LIT team whose sole purpose is to generate the best content and to help good content find its audience. Rana will mentor the team and overlook the complete process of taking the right stories, to the right place at the right time.

"With the LIT team, we want to change the way content is perceived, created and treated. We would want to train more filmmakers and writers and help them get their work to the audience," Rana, also a businessman and partner - KWAN South, said in a statement.

"With a start of 10 members in the LIT team, we would hope to train more writers and bring experts from various fields to mentor them. We pitch these stories to production houses and directors, help them set it up and package it," he added.

Anirban Das Blah, Managing Director at Kwan Entertainment, said Indian viewers are now indulging more in content-centric scripts. "KWAN South has uniquely placed to capitalize on this opportunity with the advent of the LIT Team.

"The idea is to promote new talent and push original content in a refined form. We would help our talent effectively to monetise their work on various digital platforms."

While commenting on being on board with the KWAN South LIT team and collaborating with the writers, director Tharun Bhascker said: "I talked to the literature team about story structure. I think it is a great opportunity for directors like us to choose different genres which otherwise we cannot do when we have a close knit writers' team because in that scenario we can't be creative with our choices.

"So KWAN is bridging the gap between directors and writers and it is the most important thing because as a film industry, I think we are lacking good writers."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever