Rana Daggubati's film Krishna and His Leela lands in trouble as it hurts religious sentiments

There is an uproar about Rana Daggubati's Telugu film, Krishna and His Leela, which dropped on Netflix on June 25. Angry netizens have alleged that it hurts religious sentiments. On Monday, #BoycottNetflix was trending on Twitter and Daggubati faced a barrage of criticism for backing such a project.

The film's protagonist, Krishna, is shown having sexual encounters with several women, one of whom is named Radha. The modern-day romantic comedy is helmed by the much-acclaimed Kshanam (2016) director Ravikanth Perepu and stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath and Seerat Kapoor. Netizens are demanding action against the makers.

"A Telugu movie named 'Krishna & His Leela' has been released on #Netflix on 25th June where a protagonist named 'Krishna' is shown having many affairs, where 1 of his girlfriend has been named as 'Radha'. Many sexually explicit scenes have been shown b/w them. #BoycottNetflix, [sic]" tweeted a user.

"@RanaDaggubati You should at least have a glimpse of that what you are producing!! What kind of impact it will have on people's sentiments,, all what is happening in this entertainment industry is unbearable for people!! #BoycottNetflix #BoycottKrishnaAndHisLeela, [sic]" tweeted a user tagging.

"Netflix done it again, Web Series called "Krishna & His Leela" showing Krishna have sexual affairs wth many women & one of them named as Radha. The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda. Why always insult our Gods? Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic, [sic]" tweeted another user.

