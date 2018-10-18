Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shopping on the streets of NYC is adores!

bollywood

The duo made fans happy by posing for snapshots. Ranbir Kapoor is an ideal boyfriend, who loves to accompany his girl on a shopping spree

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

A fan group shared this picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at a store in New York. The duo made fans happy by posing for snapshots. RK is an ideal boyfriend, who loves to accompany his girl on a shopping spree.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's next flick, Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019. Ranbir is expected to resume his shoot for the much-anticipated Brahmastra soon. His rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also in New York.

Talking about her film to the media, Alia Bhatt said: "We all are very excited about the film...I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year."

