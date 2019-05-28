Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to star together in TV ad for the first time

television

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together for the first time in a TV commercial.

In an online e-commerce company's latest campaign "India Ka Fashion Capital", Alia reveals Ranbir's everyday fashion to a group of wannabe adults, and accepts that nowadays she knows quite a bit about him. Ranbir, in his turn, revealing his fashion statement for the summer says he is more of a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers person, and likes a pair of cool shades to complete the look.

Anil Goteti, Senior Vice President, Marketing of the company, said in a statement: "Flipkart Fashion today is India's preferred fashion platform, with the latest, trendiest styles, updated daily. We are excited to have partnered, yet again, with some of India's finest actors including Alia and Ranbir, for this campaign.

"We are certain that with our unique proposition to offer Something New Everyday, our consumers will find reasons to visit and interact with our platform daily."

Various web portals reported that Ranbir and Alia are holidaying in Europe amidst their busy schedule -- Alia has three films lined up and Ranbir will start shooting for his upcoming films. They will appear together in the Ayan Mukherji's directorial venture 'Brahmastra'.

The couple admitted their relationship very openly last year during the wedding of another Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who completed a year of her marriage on Wednesday.

Earlier this year there was a rumour that the actors might get married this year. That time also Soni had said, "Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia's mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter's personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to."

"As a mother, I do not give her any 'gyaan' because my Alia is very sensible as an individual," she said.

