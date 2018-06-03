Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt too busy for each other?

While Sanju's trailer has created a buzz among moviegoers, the makers are finding it difficult to get Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt together for promotions. In fact, Dutt was missing from the trailer launch last week.



While Sanjay Dutt is busy with his films, Ranbir Kapoor is juggling Brahmastra and Sanju promotions.

The makers are now thinking that the actors can promote the film on their individual capacity if they're unable to come together."

