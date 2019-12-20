Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to share screen space in Luv Ranjan's next

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share screen space for the very first time in a Luv Ranjan film. The director is all set to start filming his next movie starring the two actors; the film will go on floors next year. The film will be directed by Ranjan and produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films.

The Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will hit the big screens on March 26, 2021. Talking about the movie, Ankur says, "We are excited to present Luv's film with Ranbir and Shraddha's fresh pairing and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film."

Luv Films has previously given us hit films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De. With this Ranbir-Shraddha-starrer, Luv will be returning to the director's chair after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. In the meantime, the production house is gearing up for the release of Jai Mummy Di, Chhalaang and Malang in 2020.

