Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone dazzled ramp of 'The Walk of Mijwan'

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor set the ramp on fire at "The Walk of Mijwan" on Thursday night flaunting the outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The duo looked stunning as showstopper, wearing beautifully embroiders dress from the collection of Manish. Ranbir dressed in black floral embroider sherwani and Deepika wore a pearlescent lehenga designed with heritage embroidery that celebrated the craft of needle.

The collection shows some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various texture that celebrated traditional Indian design. Organized by Mijwan Welfare Society, in the presence of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, the fashion evening was graced by many celebrated personalities of the film industry.

The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda, among many others. The event took place at the JW Marriott.

