Ranbir Kapoor: Don't have interest to get into controversy

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to actress Kangana Ranaut's statement where she slammed him for being apolitical. Ranbir said he doesn't have any interest to get into controversies

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to actress Kangana Ranaut's statement where she slammed him for being apolitical. Ranbir said he doesn't have any interest to get into controversies. Ranbir Kapoor was interacting with the media at the celebration of true spirit of cricket in an event Cricket Dil S' organised by electronic appliance brand on Saturday in Mumbai.

A few months ago, Ranaut sparked a controversy by saying that few actors like Ranbir Kapoor don't want to talk about political and social issues of the country just because they are living a luxurious life.

Ranbir said, "If anyone asks me any question, I always try to answer, but I don't have any interest to answer these questions and to get into such kind of controversies. People can talk about me whatever they feel like. I know who I am and what I say."

Talking about his actor-father Rishi Kapoor's health who is taking medical treatment in the United States for the last one year, Ranbir said, "He is doing much better. Hopefully, he should be back in a month or two and his spirits are up and there is a lot of positivity in his behaviour."

Paying his tribute to acting coach Roshan Taneja who died on Friday night, Ranbir said, "He was a legend of our film industry. He taught acting to my father. I also took acting classes from him. I pray for his soul. He was a great talent and was an amazing boon to our film industry."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever