Ranbir Kapoor hijacks Fox Star Hindi Twitter handle

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor has always remained away from social media. But on Father's Day, the actor took over Fox Star Hindi's Twitter handle and answered several questions about his movie and life

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor took over the Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi today in the noon to promote his upcoming movie Sanju. It was the first time that Kapoor was seen on any social media platform. Ahead of his twitter live session, the latest poster of Sanju was released featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sunil Dutt showcasing the classic Jaadu ki Jhappi.

The Tamasha actor answered several questions about his movie and life with hashtag #jaadukijhappi and wished his father Rishi Kapoor a Happy Father's Day. He shared some real-life father-son moments by tweeting pictures of himself and actor Rishi Kapoor and reel-life father-son moments from Sanju.

When questioned about his favorite song, Ranbir Kapoor replied to a fan, "Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from Sanju and Dilbaro from Raazi". Dilbaro is a song from the movie Raazi starring Alia Bhatt who is dating Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanju is the much-awaited biopic of the actor Sanjay Dutt. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Kapoor, including Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox star studios, the flick is set to release on June 29, 2018.

