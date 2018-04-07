Ranbir Kapoor is off wheat and rice till he is done with the shooting of buddy Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor is off wheat and rice till he is done with the shooting of buddy Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. At a recent event, the actor quipped that as he is required to look lean in the action adventure, he is not touching anything made from the two grains. RK is known for getting into the skin of the character, so there is no cheat day. We can't imagine life without wheat and rice products.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Alia shared a snapshot on social media with Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. She wrote, "It's a wrap on the first schedule for Brahmastra and the journey has only just begun." Ayan appears to be exhausted and catching up on sleep. The unit shot in Sofia for over a month.

