Ranbir Kapoor: I've made stupid choices in scripts

Teaser of the most awaited films of 2018, Sanju, was unveiled on Tuesday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, he spoke of the challenges he went through, his learnings and many such facets of Sanjay's life



Ranbir Kapoor with Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Bhushan Kumar at the teaser launch of Sanju

On Tuesday, the makers of the film, Sanju, Raj Kumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveiled the film's teaser amidst huge fanfare. The Ranbir Kapoor starter was received with huge applauses and voots. After seeing the teaser, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Ranbir has lived Dutt's character to the T. The icing on the cake at the teaser launch was Sanjay Dutt's video message for the team. He was very overwhelmed and still cannot fathom the fact that a film has been made on him.

The teaser begins with Ranbir making an exit from the Yerwada prison, and narrating each phase of his life in descending order. From the vulnerable 22-year old to the now 55-year old, the teaser has encapsulated Sanjay Dutt's life with finesse. Ranbir Kapoor won't let you think of himself but Sanjay Dutt as he portrays the latter.

At the event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke how lucky he is to portray his icon (Sanjay Dutt) on the big screen. However, surprisingly, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared an anecdote from his phone call with Ranbir, wherein, the latter said, "Kuch bhi karne ke liye kehna Par Sanjay Dutt ka role karne ke liye nahi bolna. (Ask me to do anything but not Sanjay Dutt's character)."

On unleashing Sanjay Dutt's character onscreen, Ranbir said, " I've always been a Sanjay dutt fan. It was like a fan playing his icon onscreen. I don't have the courage and understanding, or the acting chops to play this. I have observed him all my life. It became much easier to work with these genius people (Hirani and Chopra)."

At the teaser launch, when the chocolate boy was asked about a biopic made on him. He joked around and said, "I'll agree on making a biopic on my life but it won't be inspiring. I go to work, come back home. Anyone can install Bigg Boss house cameras and check. If anyone wants to make the film, can go ahead. But there wouldn't be any message for the audience in this film."

Since the 33-year old actor has professionally seen a dull phase in the recent years, Sanju comes as a ray of hope for him. Chopra himself announced at the event that Ranbir is inarguably the best actor we have, however he has made stupid film choices.

Catch Sanju teaser here:

Talking of these mistakes, the Tamasha actor confessed, "I've made stupid choices in scripts. I'm trying to learn from my own mistakes. It's just a bend not the end. Life is hard, it requires lot of hard work. I learnt the power of entertainment from Raju sir. That's such a learning. I've been part of good films and more bad films. And I'll still make mistakes."

With an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal as the late Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as mother, Nargis Dutt, Dia Mirza as wife, Maanayata Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal amongst others, Sanju is set to release on June 29, 2018.

