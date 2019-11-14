Ranbir Kapoor makes Ulhasnagar stop for this reason

Ranbir Kapoor visited the Sant Thahirya Singh Saheb Ji Darbar and Bhai Meharwan Singh Ji's gurudwara in Ulhasnagar to seek blessings. As soon as word spread, fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of their screen idol.

The actor was accompanied by producer Ramesh Taurani. Kapoor's visit was part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. The star also showered flowers from a chopper on the prabhat pheri and later accompanied the procession.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with a couple of big projects - Shamshera and Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor spoke to mid-day about Shamshera; he said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me." Shamshera features Sanjay Dutt along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

Brahmastra, on the other hand, is a sci-fi fantasy trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles.

