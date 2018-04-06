Ranbir Kapoor meets fans on Mumbai streets

Ranbir Kapoor regaled fans with anecdotes from his college days when he and his friends skipped class to go out and eat



Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor took to the streets of Mumbai on Thursday as part of Pepsi's latest 'Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi' campaign. He regaled fans with anecdotes from his college days when he and his friends skipped class to go out and eat. He spoke about how the idea of 'Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi' resonates strongly with him, a statement said.

"It's no secret that I am a huge foodie. The love for all kinds of food, right from vada pavs to tandoori chicken runs in my veins," said Ranbir. "I was shooting for 'Brahmastra', so I am on a diet and cannot have roti and chawal (wheat and rice). Therefore, my life is 'sookha sookha' (dry) right now."

On his experience of working for the campaign, he said: "The brand has always created relatable campaigns and 'Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi' is no different. It tells the perfect story of the three musketeers - friends, food and Pepsi. I'm extremely excited to be a part of the campaign and bring my stories of friendship and food to my fans at Carter Road today."

Ranbir was joined on stage by Raj Rishi Singh, Director - Marketing, Pepsi, PepsiCo India where they launched "Foodicon" bottles featuring origami interpretations of age-old street food favourites, including Mumbai's preferred vada pavs, Delhi's beloved samosas and Chennai's favoured dosas amongst others. "Brahmastra" is Ranbir's next Bollywood project where he is paired with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

