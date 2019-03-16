Ranbir Kapoor not happy to get clicked at Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by bestie director Ayan Mukerji. RK was, however, in no mood to pose for the paparazzi. He made a quick dart towards the entrance. Why so coy still?

He was accompanied by bestie director Ayan Mukerji. RK was, however, in no mood to pose for the paparazzi. He made a quick dart towards the entrance. Why so coy still?

Alia Bhatt's godfather, Karan Johar wants lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get hitched ASAP. A video doing the rounds from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's recent pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland has the filmmaker congratulating Akash and Shloka.

He then turns towards his Brahmastra stars and tells them, "The wedding season is on and we are getting inspirational because you never know when Ranbir... woh kabhi bhi haath se ja sakta hai!" Considering KJo is Alia's mentor, she might as well take his advice. Ranbir is known to be commitment phobic.

On the professional front, while Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt is currently prepping up for her next release Kalank, opposite Varun Dhawan. The multi-starrer period drama also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles among others.

