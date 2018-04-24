Ranbir Kapoor on career choices: It's just a bend, not the end

Ranbir, along with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani, was present at the teaser launch of their upcoming mega project Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt



Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has showcased his versatility in a variety of roles but whose recent films have not fared well at the box office, says he keeps reminding himself that it is just a bend and not the end.

Ranbir, along with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani, was present at the teaser launch of their upcoming mega project Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, here on Tuesday.

In a past interview, Chopra had commented that "Ranbir is an incredible actor with stupid script choices".

So when asked if the biopic is going to change it, Ranbir told the media: "If every actor knew what he was doing and had a plan, everyone would be a superstar. So it is hard and I am trying to learn from my own mistakes."

"I keep reminding myself that it's just a bend, not the end. Life is very difficult and requires a lot of hard work and you have to keep working... Like Raju sir's film title, 'Lage raho...'," he added with a pinch of humour.

In "Sanju", Ranbir has portrayed Sanjay's different avatars.

Did he make any special observations about Sanjay to portray him better on-screen Ranbir said: "I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. For me, it was a fan trying to play his icon. So I think the hardest thing I did was to give myself the confidence that I can play this man.

"When Raju sir told me about this film, I didn't have the confidence because I thought I wouldn't be able to do it. I don't have the courage, don't have the understanding or the acting chops to do it. This is not an acting gig for me. I haven't tried to show good acting, bad acting or showcase my talent. I think it was just the opportunity to be part of a story of a person who I consider to be my icon."

Ranbir has entertained audience in many hits like "Bachna Ae Haseeno", "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani", "Rocket Singh - Salesman of The Year", "Wake Up Sid!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

The actor in a prior interview had said that he truly learned from Hirani what it means to entertain people.

Asked to elucidate on the same, Ranbir said: "What I learned from Raju sir is the power of entertainment. Not what's entertaining to you but what's entertaining to people, and I think when a filmmaker makes a film for an audience and not for himself, that's such a learning in itself and a selfless act."

Ranbir was also urged to act out a dialogue for the audience. But he said: "I feel very shy to mimic him (Sanjay) otherwise. When I was working on the film, it was a character I had to play. Otherwise mimicking feels like disrespecting him. And it's not just me...it's the hair and make-up that adds to my acting on the big screen. So, I don't want to disrespect Sanjay sir."

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will release on June 29.

