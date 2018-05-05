Ranbir Kapoor plays cameo in Marathi film starring Madhuri Dixit

Ranbir Kapoor has done a cameo in the Marathi film, Bucket List, starring Madhuri Dixit. Yesterday the film's trailer was launched. In a black-hooded jacket, RK pops up towards the end of it



Ranbir Kapoor has done a cameo in the Marathi film, Bucket List, starring Madhuri Dixit. Yesterday the film's trailer was launched. In a black-hooded jacket, RK pops up towards the end of it. The actor is a self-confessed fan of Mads. She had featured in a dance number, Ghagra, in Ranbir's 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

