Ranbir Kapoor promotes his films in a unique way!

Ranbir Kapoor's recent airport look is all about his upcoming films. He has been spotted wearing tees with Brahmastra and Dutt's The Way written on them. Nothing better than a bit of promoting while on the go. Karan Johar finds the airport look exhausting since it doesn't allow you to repeat outfits. RK provides an effortless way out.

