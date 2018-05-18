Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor lend support to Dia Mirza's cause

As she spearheads the anti-plastic drive, Dia Mirza on how Bollywood stars' involvement can lead to increased awareness on the subject



Shahid Kapoor

In her role as the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in India, Dia Mirza has often voiced her concern over plastic pollution in the country. At the IIFA press conference in Delhi yesterday, she took her campaign — Beat Plastic Pollution — a step further as she found support from her friends in the film fraternity.



Ranbir Kapoor

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar joined hands with Mirza to bat for the cause.



Dia Mirza

Speaking shortly after the event, Mirza said, "With India hosting the World Environment Day on June 5, we are mobilising a movement to beat plastic pollution. We want to create a mindset that outlast the celebrations. Public participation and civil awareness must continue to grow about the single-use plastic pollution."



Kartik Aaryan

Dia Mirza lauded her colleagues for adding their might to the movement, which, she believes, is the need of the hour. "Having celebrities lend their voice to the movement will help us tremendously in expanding the reach of the cause.



Karan Johar

It will help in influencing and inspiring millions of followers that these stars have. The enthusiasm that Ranbir, Shahid, Kartik and Karan showed in understanding the pertinence of the campaign, is exciting."

