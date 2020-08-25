Ranbir Kapoor - The man and the mask

Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted up and about in a mask, which reminds one of a bicycle seat and an abdominal guard, which sportsmen wear. This picture of Ranbir was clicked as he visited filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence in Juhu last week. The actor is wearing an anti-pollution mask with replaceable filters. Nothing but the top end for RK, even when it comes to masks.

Shraddha Kapoor too visited Luv Rajan, the actress and Ranbir will be soon together for the first time in Ranjan's next. The untitled project is said to be a romantic drama. Luv Rajan was supposed to start shooting for the movie this year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot got delayed. The film will be directed by Ranjan and produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films. The Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will suppose to hit the big screens on March 26, 2021, but now it might be pushed ahead.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor also has director Ayan Mukerji's superhero fantasy drama Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, among others. 26 days of the shoot of the film was pending before the lockdown was imposed. If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. The actor will also be seen in YRF's Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. This will be the first film, Ranbir will be playing a dual role.

