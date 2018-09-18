Ranbir Kapoor to party with Alia Bhatt and family

bollywood

This will be the first time that Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor will mingle with the Bhatts and the extended family.

Alia Bhatt abd Ranbir Kapoor

Mahesh Bhatt turns 70 on September 20. Considering it as a landmark birthday, Mahesh's wife Soni Razdan, and daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, are pulling out all the stops for his big day. It is said that the filmmaker has personally invited Ranbir Kapoor for the bash.

This will be the first time that Alia's beau will mingle with the Bhatts and the extended family. It's a busy time for Alia as a party planner for dad as well as Ranbir Kapoor who turns 36 on September 28.



Mahesh Bhatt

Love is in the air for this new B-town couple. On August 26, Alia also shared a photo clicked by Ranbir and captioned it, "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do... RK" This public display of affection (PDA) on social media started in July, when the 'Highway' star posted a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen standing by a window overlooking the city view with a friend, and gave the picture credit to RK.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are shooting for their upcoming epic fantasy drama Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Turns Photographer For Alia Bhatt Once Again

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates