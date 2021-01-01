Ranbir Kapoor to team up with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film titled Animal

Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Murad Khetani announce their next film with Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. Here is the special title announcement of the film:

The director of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy; Sandeep Reddy Vanga will collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor after 2 back to back blockbusters. The film marks Sandeep and Ranbir's first association together. The actor who has impressed the fans with his versatile acting through movies like Rockstar, Barfi, Tamasha, Wake Up Sid, Sanju, and many more is all set to star in Animal.

Starting 2021 with a bang for the makers of this 'Crime Drama' film as they unveiled the title of the film with a superb BGM by Harshavardhan Rameshwar just as the world celebrated the onset of a new year. The title announcement video with Ranbir’s voice gives a glimpse of what to expect from the film.

Sandeep shares, "I'm very happy to associate with Bhushanji and T-Series family along with my home production Bhadrakali Pictures headed by my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga. I'm very excited to call Action & cut on Ranbir Kapoor. The exemplary Anil Sir, Bobby Ji and sprightly Parineeti will be adding so much to the film."

Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor shares, "During the pandemic we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I'm a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration. Bhushan sir is one of the producers who is backing strong content entertaining cinema and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in Animal. I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast, I can't wait to start shoot for Animal."

Bringing together all the pieces to mount this big film, Bhushan Kumar says, "While working and seeing his passion for filmmaking, I knew I had to work with Sandeep again. When he narrated the script of Animal I knew we had a winner. Ranbir fits the role to the T. With his process of working on every character he plays will just uplift his role and add so much to the film. I am grateful to both Anilji and Parineeti, with whom I am working again, that they agreed to complete this power-packed cast."

Murad Khetani concludes, "Animal is a film that is very close to all of us because of its concept and the way Sandeep will be treating it will be beautiful. Associating with Bhushanji and Sandeep is a smooth sail and I am grateful Ranbir, Anilji and Parineeti instantly came on board for this story. We can’t wait for the audience to experience it."

The dialogues of the film are being penned by ace writers Siddharth - Garima who were part of the successful Kabir Singh team. This movie will mark the 2nd collaboration of the director with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani alongside Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures. The team revealed a surprise video to commence the new year on a positive note. Produced by T-series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, the project is being touted as one of the most-anticipated films of the coming year.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others are holidaying in Ranthambore to usher in 2021. The stars landed at Jaipur airport on Tuesday and went straight to Ranthambore via road for New Year celebrations. In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

