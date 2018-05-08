Ranbir Kapoor turns dacoit for Shamshera

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor is about a dacoit and will be helmed by Karan Malhotra



Yesterday, Yash Raj Films announced their new project, Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is about a dacoit and will be helmed by Karan Malhotra, who earlier directed the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath (2012) and the Akshay Kumar-Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Brothers (2015). Looks like dacoits and robberies are the go-to subjects in Bollywood lately. Aamir Khan and Big B's Thugs Of Hindostan as well as Abhishek Choubey's Son Chiriya deal with the same subject.

A teaser of the project shows Ranbir leading an army of dacoits, and delivering the punch line of the film in a husky voice: "Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad". "'Shamshera' is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. 'Shamshera' allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me," Ranbir Kapoor said in a statement.

