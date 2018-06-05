Ranbir Kapoor was rushed to hospital after injuring himself on football ground

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's teams were competing against each other on the football ground, where the former injured his right toe



Ranbir Kapoor clicked at one of his previous matches

That Ranbir Kapoor is a football fanatic is known to one and all. The 35-year-old is often spotted sweating it out at the football grounds. He is mostly accompanied by Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur for the match. The stars have formed an all-star football team and they play for charity.

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's teams had a tug-of-war and the latter's team swept away with the trophy. On the other hand, Ranbir got himself injured on the ground while battling for the team. The actor injured his right toe.

According to a Times of India report, Ranbir Kapoor was immediately rushed to the hospital after the injury, which was later confirmed as a damaged ligament.

The report further adds that the Sanju actor was scheduled to shoot in Goa on Sunday, but being the professional that he is, this injury did not stop him from cancelling the shoot. Despite intense pain, he continued with the plan.

Other than Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in friend Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra – a superhero fantasy film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. He is rumoured to be dating his Brahmastra co-star. Apparently, cupid struck them when they were shooting for the film in Bulgaria.

He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera, which will have Vaani Kapoor as the lead actress.

Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif's Cryptic Message For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates