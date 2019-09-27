Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday: So, where's the party tonight?

Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 tomorrow, September 28. The actor will be ringing in his big day tonight. Ladylove Alia Bhatt and bestie Ayan Mukerji have planned a surprise for him. Though there has been news that there will be a big bash as the Kapoors have lots to celebrate, which includes Rishi Kapoor returning home after receiving treatment in New York, Ranbir is not exactly known to be party-hearty. So you never know what the Kapoor lad will do at the spur of the moment.

Last year, mum Neetu Kapoor had invited Alia and her mum Soni Razdan over. The below picture was clicked at a dinner hosted by Ranbir's aunt, Rima Jain, who shares her birthday with him.

Alia had baked a pineapple cake for her beau. While RK is off social media (though secretly he keeps a check on the Instagram world), Alia left no stone unturned to keep fans posted with her baking updates. Alia, under the guidance of Chef Harsh, prepared a delicious cake, and it was through his Instagram stories that the world got to know that she baked her heart out for her Brahmastra co-star.

Take a look at the images right away:



Alia Bhatt baking cake for Ranbir Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/chefharsh

Later, Ranbir partied with pals, which included Rohit Dhawan and Juno Chopra, his former girlfriend Deepika Padukone along with her husband (then boyfriend) Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. Filmmaker Karan took to his Instagram account to share the photo.

The picture was a rare sight to see Aamir, Shah Rukh, former lovers coming together by letting bygones be bygones. Karan had captioned the photo as: "The big blockbuster (sic)." With Ranveer Singh, Ranbir, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan in the same frame, KJo could not have put it any better.

We wonder, what's in store this year on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates